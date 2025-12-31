Jordan And Uzbekistan Sign Tourism Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) The Cabinet announced Wednesday, in the official gazette, its approval of a tourism cooperation agreement between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, signed in Tashkent.The agreement aims to develop and strengthen tourism cooperation between the two countries, supporting economic, social, and cultural development, and fostering friendly relations between the peoples of both nations.Under the agreement, both parties will promote tourism by familiarizing citizens with each country's economic, social, cultural, natural, and historical attractions, as well as its cultural heritage sites.The accord emphasizes tourism cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in both countries.It also provides for exchanging expertise and information in various tourism fields, including product development, promotional activities, organizing exhibitions, forums, and seminars, exploring investment opportunities, and encouraging cultural and tourism festivals, as well as musical and artistic performances.