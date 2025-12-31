Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan's Unified State Voter Register Law Enters Into Force

2025-12-31 07:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 1. Turkmenistan's law on the Unified State Register of Voters has officially entered into force starting January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

The law establishes the legal and organizational framework for creating and maintaining a nationwide digital register of citizens eligible to vote in elections and referendums.

The register will contain key voter information, including full name, date of birth, and electoral address, as well as other data strictly defined by law. The collection of information unrelated to voter registration purposes is explicitly prohibited.

Responsibility for maintaining the register rests with the Central Election Commission, while authorized bodies under local authorities will handle operations at the regional level. Citizens are entitled to apply for inclusion in the register or request updates to their personal data. Data from the unified register will be used to compile voter lists during elections.

Trend News Agency

