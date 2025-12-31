Macron Announces New Commitments Regarding Ukraine In New Year's Address

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement in his New Year's television address to the French people, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“War continues to rage on European soil with particular intensity since Russia decided to launch a new aggression against Ukraine almost four years ago,” Macron stressed.

According to him, the world is witnessing the return of empires and the undermining of the international order. Macron emphasized the protection of“our independence and our freedoms,” advocating for the acceleration of the development of European defense.

“European defense has long been a subject of debate. It has begun to take shape, and in 2026 it will accelerate, starting on January 6 in Paris, when numerous European and allied states will make specific commitments to defend Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace on our European continent,” the French president said.

He believes that France stands firm because it is strong“with its institutions, its public services, its armed forces, which are the most effective in Europe.”

Emmanuel Macron also made three wishes for the new year: unity, strength and independence, and hope.

“Our history teaches us that we can overcome anything, resist anything, if we know how to remain united. So let us never forget that our reasons for living together are stronger every day than what can divide us,” he stressed.

Macron also assured that he would be at work until the last second of his term in 2027 and would do everything to ensure that the presidential elections, in which he can no longer run, take place without any foreign interference.

This was Macron's ninth and penultimate New Year's address to France before his last full year in office.

As reported, France ranks first in terms of pessimism among 30 countries: 85% of French people believe that 2025 was a difficult year for the country.

Photo: Élysé