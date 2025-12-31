First 30 Buses From Île-De-France Region Arrive In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, on Telegram.

"The first batch of 260 Parisian buses, which we agreed with the Île-de-France region in November, is already in the Kyiv region. Thirty buses arrived quickly on New Year's Eve and will immediately go into service in the Bucha, Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Vyshhorod, Vyshneve, Vasylkiv, and Boiarka communities, where municipal transport services have been established," the message says.

According to Kalashnyk, these buses are equipped with everything necessary for safe and comfortable travel: electric ramps for passengers with limited mobility, video surveillance cameras, emergency response buttons, electronic ticket validators, and GPS trackers for route coordination. They arrived with a full set of spare parts and were serviced by partners before shipment.

Kalashnyk thanked Ukrzaliznytsia, headed by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, for the safe and prompt delivery of transport from abroad.

“I am sincerely grateful to the President of the Île-de-France region, Ms. Valérie Pécresse, and the entire team for their unwavering support of Ukraine. Thanks to such decisions, we are returning communities to normal life, restoring transport infrastructure, and strengthening the region's resilience,” Kalashnyk emphasized.

He recalled that the full-scale invasion caused significant losses to the transport sector in the Kyiv region.

Ukrainian government outlines plan to create conditions for citizens' return home

"In total, more than a hundred buses that provided daily transportation for the population were destroyed or seriously damaged as a result of Russian attacks. These figures show the direct damage caused to our communities and, at the same time, how important the current support of our partners is. Kyiv region is moving forward. Side by side with partners and communities for our people!" Kalashnyk emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, 10 new school buses specially equipped for childre with special educational needs were handed over to communities in the Kyiv region.

Illustrative photo / freepik