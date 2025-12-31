Five People Injured In Zaporizhzhia As Result Of Hostile Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“On New Year's Eve, Russian troops attacked the regional center with an unmanned aerial vehicle. As a result of the shelling, a 44-year-old and a 59-year-old woman, two men aged 56 and 76, and a 15-year-old boy were injured,” the report said.

Paramedics provided assistance to all the victims and transported one of them to a medical facility.

Russians attacked an industrial facility in

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to seven citizens, including three children.

The shock wave damaged a multi-story residential building and passenger cars.

Information about the victims is being clarified, the post adds.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out 697 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours, leaving one dead and three wounded