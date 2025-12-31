Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Capture Russian Soldier With Drone In Kharkiv Region

Ukrainian Forces Capture Russian Soldier With Drone In Kharkiv Region


2025-12-31 07:05:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The brigade reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"During combat operations, pilots from the Phoenix crew of the Volia Battalion detected an enemy hiding behind the Defense Forces' lines using a Mavic UAV," the post reads.

The incident took place near the settlement of Lyman in the Kharkiv region.

Using the drone, the enemy was given detailed instructions on how to surrender.

"Together with the Shkval special unit of the 57th Motorized Brigade, the Russian serviceman was successfully taken prisoner," the defenders said.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian defenders had captured a group of Russian assault troops who were led out of a forest belt with the help of a drone.

UkrinForm

