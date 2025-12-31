President Aliyev Hails Strong Economic Performance As Azerbaijan Wraps Up Year

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves have reached a historic record of over $80 billion, the head of state said that the country's external debt has decreased further and today accounts for only 6.3 percent of gross domestic product. He noted that Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves exceed its external debt by 16 times.

