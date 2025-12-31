Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Aliyev Hails Strong Economic Performance As Azerbaijan Wraps Up Year

President Aliyev Hails Strong Economic Performance As Azerbaijan Wraps Up Year


2025-12-31 07:05:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “In terms of economic development, we can be proud of this year's achievements,“ President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves have reached a historic record of over $80 billion, the head of state said that the country's external debt has decreased further and today accounts for only 6.3 percent of gross domestic product. He noted that Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves exceed its external debt by 16 times.

MENAFN31122025000195011045ID1110544448



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search