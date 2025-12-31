Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Armed Forces Significantly Strengthened Over Past Five Years - President

2025-12-31 07:05:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Over the past five years, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have significantly increased their strength,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

“Supplied with new weapons and equipment, our Army is now capable of performing any task,” the head of state emphasized.

AzerNews

