Auric Minerals Corp. Completes Acquisition of English Lake Project, Otter Lake Project and Kan Project in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, and Enters into Amending Agreements for Route 500, Portage and BUB Properties

December 31, 2025 4:15 PM EST | Source: Auric Minerals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) (" Auric " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 4, 2025, it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% beneficial interest in certain mineral properties covering over 26,500 hectares across multiple mineralized corridors in the English Lake Project, Otter Lake Project and Kan Project in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador, Canada (collectively, the " Properties ") pursuant to the terms of a property sale agreement dated September 4, 2025 (the " PSA ") as amended by an amending agreement dated December 29, 2025 (the " Amending Agreement ") between the Company and Bellview Investments Pte. Ltd. (the " Vendor ").

Under the terms of the PSA and Amending Agreement, the Vendor transferred to the Company a 100% beneficial interest in the Properties, free and clear of all encumbrances. As consideration, the Company:



issued an aggregate of 22,000,000 common shares (the " Consideration Shares ") at a deemed issuance price of $0.315 per Consideration Share to various parties as directed by the Vendor (the " Recipients ");

issued an aggregate of 8,000,000 warrants (the " Consideration Warrants ") to the Recipients, with each Consideration Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.315 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance;

a reduced cash payment of $32,000 per the Amending Agreement; the assumption of all rights and obligations of the Vendor in respect of 2.5% net smelter returns royalties for the Properties.

The Consideration Shares and Consideration Warrants are subject to an Exchange Hold Period (as such term is defined in the Policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, following the closing of the Acquisition, Auric will hold the full beneficial interest in the Properties, with legal title held by the Vendor in trust. The Company and Vendor will enter into a property management agreement under which the Vendor, or a party affiliated with the Vendor, will maintain the Properties in good standing, including all required fees, filings and regulatory obligations until legal title to the Properties is transferred from the Vendor to Auric.

Technical Report Filing for the Properties

The Company also announces that today, it has filed technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the English Lake Project Centered At -61.06o Longitude and 54.74o Latitude in Newfoundland and Labrador" with an effective date and signature date December 5, 2025. The report can be found on Sedar plus under the Company's profile.

Amending Agreements to Route 500, Portage and BUB Properties

Following discussions with the counterparties aimed at achieving a mutually beneficial outcome, Auric has entered into three separate amending agreements with the optionors of the Route 500, Portage, and BUB properties. Under these amendments, Auric's additional obligations under the original option agreements, including certain future cash payments, share issuances, and exploration expenditures, were waived in exchange for the issuance of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") to each optionor, for a total of 1,500,000 Shares. Auric intends to complete these issuances next week and upon doing so, will acquire a 100% interest in respect of each of these three properties. The issuance of these Shares is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information:

Chris Huggins, CEO & Director

Auric Minerals Corp.

(604) 968-4844



Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, the Company's and Vendor's objective to enter into a property management agreement in respect of the Properties, the Company's ability to issue the Shares and complete the acquisition of the Portage, BUB and Route 500 Properties, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

