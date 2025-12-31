(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Unigold Announces Issuances of DSUs to Independent Directors and Incentive Stock Options to Employees December 31, 2025 4:30 PM EST | Source: Unigold Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD) (OTCID: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to Independent Directors on account of certain director fees in lieu of cash. In addition, the Company has granted incentive DSUs to Independent Directors. All DSUs will be priced at $0.20.



DSUs in-lieu of cash fees DSUs to be issued as year-end incentive Joseph Del Campo 450,000 75,000 Charles Page 225,000 75,000 Normand Tremblay 225,000 75,000 Steve Haggarty 225,000 75,000 Jose Arata 225,000 75,000 Osvaldo Oller 225,000 300,000

1,575,000 675,000

Unigold also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options ("Options") to officers, employees and consultants of the Company allowing for the acquisition of an aggregate of up to 4,800,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") with an exercise price of $0.20 per Share and an expiry date of December 31, 2030.

The grants of Options and DSUs were conducted pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Share Incentive Plans and TSX Venture Exchange policies. The DSUs will vest in accordance with the deferred share unit plan of the Corporation, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ ( ) under the Unigold Inc. issuer profile (see Management Information Circular of Unigold Inc. dated as of June 3, 2022).

