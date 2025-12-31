MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) FendX Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D0) (the " Company " or " FendX "), an innovative surface protection company developing technology-based solutions to reduce the spread of harmful pathogens, announces that it has extended the term of a consulting agreement, as amended, previously announced June 11, 2025 and November 21, 2025, with a third party branding expert to provide strategic branding and marketing support to the Company. The term of this agreement was extended to May 10, 2026 on the same monthly fee terms with the branding consultant. The Company also announces it has also extended the term of a consulting agreement, as amended, with a third party consultant that was previously announced July 9, 2025 and November 21, 2025, extending the term through June 15, 2026 on the same monthly fee terms. The Company may further renew either consulting agreement for subsequent periods of one or more months at the discretion of the Company.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a surface protection company developing innovative solutions to help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. Leveraging proprietary technologies, The Company is advancing a portfolio of protective surface coatings, including REPELWRAPTM film, a liquid-based nano- coating technology and a specialized Foley catheter coating. The Company is focussed on building a robust intellectual property portfolio in the surface protection space and is committed to identifying and advancing new technologies and materials that enhance hygiene and safety across healthcare, consumer and commercial settings. Learn more at: .

