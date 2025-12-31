403
Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistani PM Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call from Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.
During the conversation, both sides reviewed the bilateral relations and the prospects of expanding cooperation, as well as the developments of regional and international issues, the Saudi Press Agency mmj
