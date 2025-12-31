Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-12-31 07:04:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah exchanges New Year greetings with leaders of several friendly countries.
JEDDAH -- Secretary-General of the Muslim World League condemns the Israeli occupation for barring aid agencies from providing a lifeline for citizens in Gaza.
GENEVA -- The United Nations Human Rights Commissioner expresses profound concern over the Israeli occupation's suspension of relief effort for Gazans.
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump orders the National Guard to withdraw from Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

