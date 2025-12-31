403
US, European Senior Officials Discuss Peace Plan For Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner and special envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff held talks with senior European officials on the efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.
Witkoff wrote, on his X account on Wednesday, "Secretary Rubio, Kushner and I just had a productive call with National Security Advisors Jonathan Powell of the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Bonne - (diplomatic advisor to president) of France, Gunter Sautter - (Political Director on foreign and security policy issue at the Foreign Ministry) of Germany, and Rustem Umerov (Secretary of National Security and Defense Council) and (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy (president of Ukraine) advancing the next steps in the European peace process."
"We focused on how to move the discussions forward in a practical way on behalf of POTUS' peace process, including strengthening security guarantees and developing effective deconfliction mechanisms to help end the war and ensure it does not restart.
"We also spent time on the prosperity package for Ukraine-how to continue defining, refining, and advancing these concepts so Ukraine can be successful, resilient, and truly thrive once the war is over.
"Many additional details were discussed, and we will continue this important work and coordination in the New Year," he added. (end)
amm
amm
