Assam CM Distributes Rs 10,000 To 33,861 Women Entrepreneurs In Boko

To strengthen the foundation for an Atmanirbhar Assam powered by empowered women, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday distributed financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each of the 33,861 women entrepreneurs of Boko-Chaygaon assembly constituency.

Addressing the beneficiaries at a programme held at Gandhi Maidan in Boko, CM Sarma said that 16 lakh women have already received seed capital under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyomita Abhiyan (MMUA). By the first week of February, all beneficiaries across the state will receive financial support. He stated that approximately 32 lakh women from self-help groups would benefit from the mission, and that the government would allocate Rs 3,200 crore for this purpose.

Fostering 'Lakhpati' Entrepreneurs

CM Sarma noted that the State government has, for the first time, launched a large-scale scheme to promote the development of women in Assam. He said the government would allocate around Rs 34 crore to the Boko Chhaygaon Assembly constituency alone.

He said that if members of the self-help groups use seed capital effectively and establish themselves as successful entrepreneurs by becoming 'Lakhpati', it would reduce poverty and help society and the state progress as a whole. He further said that eight lakh women across the state have already achieved the status of being 'Lakhpati'.

Success Stories from Boko Chhaygaon

Citing the examples of such enterprising women from the Boko Chhaygaon constituency, the Chief Minister said that Martina N Changmai, a member of the Garowomen Saint Mary's self-help group from Hahim in the Boko development block, has stepped into entrepreneurship by running a department store and is earning around Rs 50,000 a month.

Similarly, Gitanjali Boro Daimary, a member of the Maa Lakshmi self-help group from Jalukbari village, has progressed in entrepreneurship through a dairy processing and pasteurisation unit and earns about Rs 57,000 a month.

The Chief Minister said that through their own effort and entrepreneurial drive, some self-help group members had progressed to the level of 'Mahalakpati'. He urged the self-help group members present at the meeting to pledge to use the seed capital they received today effectively and transform themselves into independent income-earning women.

He explained that with the fund, they could start a business together or invest individually in their own ventures. They could also use the capital to expand existing family businesses.

Future Financial Support

Chief Minister Sarma also said the government would assess the use of the capital received in the first instalment after six months. If women used the initial Rs 10,000 judiciously, they would subsequently receive Rs 25,000 and then Rs 50,000 in subsequent phases.

He said that women in the Boko Chhaygaon region are highly enterprising and expressed confidence that members of self-help groups in the area would rise to the status of 'Lakhpati'.

Benefits Under Orunodoi Scheme

Referring to the Orunodoi scheme launched to support poor families, the Chief Minister said that 28,826 beneficiaries in the Boko Chhaygaon constituency had already benefited from it.

He said that around 2,500 more women would be newly included under the scheme in the constituency. He also said that Orunodoi beneficiaries would receive a special gift tomorrow, on January 1.

He said that women no longer need to worry about running their households. The Orunodoi scheme has enhanced women's respect and standing within families, and the government has supported women in the state economically and socially.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, MP Bijuli Kalita, CEM Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeswar Rabha, MLAs Hemanga Thakuria, Nandita Das, Mission Director ASRLM Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)