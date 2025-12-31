Immutable Holdings Announces Voting Results For Its Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (CBOE Canada: HOLD; OTCQB:IHDLF) (“” or the“”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on December 31, 2025 (the“”).

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated November 28, 2025 (the“ Circular”) were elected as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Reappointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the reappointment of Richter LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, as well as the authorization of the directors of the Corporation to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement.

Renewal of Stock Option Plan

At the Meeting, shareholders approved a resolution ratifying, confirming and approving the renewal of the Corporation's rolling stock option plan, as such plan and such resolution are set forth in the Circular.

For further details regarding the matters considered at the Meeting, please refer to the Circular, which can be found under Immutable's profile on SEDAR+ at .

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings is a collection of businesses within the digital assets ecosystem on a mission to build businesses and products that increase the awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets. Founded by Jordan Fried, a member of the founding team of the Hedera Hashgraph network, the Company has launched and operated business ventures in several verticals, across asset management, NFTs, media, and education. This has included Immutable Asset Management, NFT, Immutable Media, 1-800-Bitcoin, and HBAR Labs. The Company's approach has been to evaluate market opportunities as they arise and to build businesses that can support the growth of the digital asset ecosystem. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit and see the Corporation's disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

Billy Baxter, Interim CFO and Head of Corporate Development & Operations

Email:...

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Corporation operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Corporation's annual information form dated March 31, 2025 and other disclosure documents available on the Corporation's profile at . The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect the Corporation's forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Corporation and/or not specifically referenced herein could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Although the Corporation believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.