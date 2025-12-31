Litime Introduces Encrypted Bluetooth Connectivity For Lithium Batteries: Exclusive Access For Authorized Smartphones To Protect Energy Data Privacy And Control Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime officially announces the launch of its encrypted Bluetooth connectivity technology for lithium batteries, debuting on the newly released 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery. Powered by Bluetooth encryption algorithms and password authentication, this technology ensures that-effectively blocking unauthorized access and delivering a safer, more secure outdoor power experience.

Designed for Long-Term Off-Grid Use: Safer Power Wherever You Go

As mobile energy systems become increasingly intelligent, RV and marine users are placing greater importance on data privacy and control security. However, in real-world scenarios such as“owner away, vehicle remains” or“crew ashore, boat docked”, traditional Bluetooth solutions often expose critical vulnerabilities-any nearby smartphone running the app may be able to connect to the battery, view data, or even shut it down, leading to privacy risks, misuse, or unexpected power interruptions.

LiTime's new encrypted Bluetooth technology directly addresses this long-overlooked industry issue by enabling“private, owner-exclusive” control authorization. This is especially valuable in shared-use environments or public spaces such as campsites and marinas, where it effectively prevents unauthorized access, tracking, or malicious control. It also reduces the risk of abnormal power consumption caused by accidental operations-such as unintentionally activating the self-heating function-or losses caused by unexpected shutdowns, restoring the energy system to a state that is“secure, controllable, and truly personal”.

The new 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery

Mini Size, Maximum Power Density : The battery is 35% smaller than a regular 12V 300Ah LiFePO4 battery, with a weight of only 57.3 lbs-up to 70% lighter than three 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries. It delivers 4096Wh of energy capacity and 2560W max continuous output power, and supports 4P4S expansion, scaling up to of energy capacity and of output power, making it ideal for efficient home energy storage or off-grid applications.

: The battery is 35% smaller than a regular 12V 300Ah LiFePO4 battery, with a weight of only 57.3 lbs-up to 70% lighter than three 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries. It delivers 4096Wh of energy capacity and 2560W max continuous output power, and supports 4P4S expansion, scaling up to of energy capacity and of output power, making it ideal for efficient home energy storage or off-grid applications. Smart Heat, Swift Power : Users can switch between Regular and Energy-Efficient Heating Modes via the LiTime Bluetooth app, enabling quicker preheating and reduced charging time-even in extreme cold conditions-so your adventures stay fully powered.

: Users can switch between Regular and Energy-Efficient Heating Modes via the LiTime Bluetooth app, enabling quicker preheating and reduced charging time-even in extreme cold conditions-so your adventures stay fully powered. Low-Temp Protection for Long-Term Reliability: No manual settings needed-the battery automatically pauses charging below 32°F (0°C) and discharging below -4°F (-20°C), then safely resumes charging at ≥41°F (5°C) to help protect the battery and extend its cycle life.

