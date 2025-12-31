Optimove Holiday Shopping 2025 Data Shows Increased Platform Utilization Across All Key Marketing Metrics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis of over 7 billion customer transactions reveals campaign volume and real-time engagement rose sharply year over year

New York, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today released Holiday Shopping 2025 data showing increased utilization of its platform across all major marketing execution metrics. The results revealed how retail marketers used Optimove more extensively to run campaigns, activate real-time channels, and scale personalized engagement during the peak shopping season.

From November 20 through December 31, Optimove analyzed billions of first-party customer interactions executed on its platform, providing a direct view into how retail brands increased their use of Positionless Marketing to meet peak-season demand.

Hol i d a y Shopping 2025: Platform Utilization Highlights (Year Over Year)



Analysis based on a representative sample of 7 billion customer transactions, reflecting expanded reach across retail campaigns

Campaign volume increased by 13.4%, as marketers executed more campaigns during peak demand

Email sends increased by 155.8%, signaling heavier reliance on behavior-driven messaging

SMS volume increased by 166%, highlighting growth in direct, high-intent engagement

Mobile push notifications increased by 221%, reinforcing the shift toward real-time channels

In-app messaging increased by 370%, reflecting rapid adoption of always-on personalization

Onsite recommendations increased by 43.7%, as brands expanded real-time decisioning Dynamic layouts increased by 60%, demonstrating broader use of real-time content optimization

The data shows broader and more frequent use of Optimove's platform across campaigns, channels, and customer touchpoints during the holiday period.



“What this data shows is not just higher campaign volume, but a fundamental shift in how marketers operate during peak moments,” said Rony Vexelman, VP Marketing at Optimove.“During holiday shopping, teams can't afford delays or handoffs. The growth we saw across every channel reflects how marketers used Optimove to act directly on customer signals in real time, execute faster, and scale personalization without operational friction.”

Industry Validation

Optimove's growing platform utilization aligned with its recognition in Gartner's 2025 Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs report, where the company earned the #1 ranking for AI Capabilities and placed among the top three vendors across execution, orchestration, and optimization categories.

These rankings validate Optimove's integrated model, where marketers control the full marketing workflow and execute at scale. This capability is clearly reflected in Holiday 2025 platform usage trends.



About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove's visionary leadership. By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today's Positionless Marketing standard.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.



Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

