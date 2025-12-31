The Injury Rights Law Firm Announces $82.1 Million Jury Verdict In Highly Disputed Left-Turn Motorcycle Collision Case

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wheeling, West Virginia, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Injury Rights Law Firm announced today that a jury returned an $82.1 million verdict in a highly contested left-turn motorcycle collision case involving a commercial truck. A Jefferson County, Ohio jury assigning 100% fault to the truck driver. The case was highly contested because official findings by the Ohio State Highway Patrol blamed the motorcyclist for causing the crash.









The collision caused catastrophic injuries to the motorcyclist resulting in the amputation of his arm and leg. To make matters worse, the motorcyclist suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with no memory of the crash.

Before trial, the defense maintained the rider was at fault for the crash and offered $350,000 to settle the plaintiff's claim. This sum represented only a fraction of the injured plaintiff's medical bills. The defense repeatedly referenced the conclusions of the State Police's investigation and a traffic citation resolved by plea as justification for denying liability.

Despite those obstacles, the jury rejected the defense narrative and found the commercial truck driver entirely responsible.

“This case required the jury to look beyond early conclusions and examine the real evidence as it actually existed,” said George Sidiropolis of The Injury Rights Law Firm.“The courtroom is where credibility is tested and truth is established-not where unexamined accusations or incomplete investigations are simply accepted.”

Case Facts: A Disputed Collision With Life-Altering Consequences

According to the firm, the plaintiff was hand-delivered a traffic violation while he was confined to an inpatient rehabilitation facility and recovering from a traumatic amputation and brain injury.

Throughout the case, the insurers declined to increase their settlement position. Notably, the firm stated that no representative for the defendants' insurance companies attended or monitored the trial. The matter proceeded to verdict without any substantive resolution efforts, despite the permanent and life-altering injuries involved.

Trial preparation focused on credibility, factual reconstruction, and accountability. The firm conducted an extensive investigation, addressed disputed interpretations through pretrial motions, and presented evidence at trial that examined the reliability of the initial investigation and inconsistencies in the defense narrative.

“The trial process allows evidence to be tested in a structured and transparent way,” Sidiropolis said.“Jurors were able to hear from an independent eyewitness, review expert opinions and physical evidence, and reach their own conclusions about what occurred.”

Verdict Reflects Severity of Harm and Long-Term Impact

The jury's verdict assigned total fault to the commercial truck driver and rejected arguments seeking to place responsibility on the injured motorcyclist. The award reflected the long-term consequences of catastrophic injury, including double amputation and associated medical, financial, and personal losses.

The firm stated that the outcome highlights the role juries play in evaluating disputed liability cases, particularly those involving catastrophic injury and institutional defendants. While each case depends on its own facts, the verdict demonstrates how civil trials can resolve complex disputes when evidence is fully presented.

“The verdict in this case would not be possible without the incredible work of my co-counsel-attorneys Michael Leizerman, Aaron DeShaw, Jon Bond, and Jeff Bruzzese,” Sidiropolis added.“This result shows juries are capable of navigating complex evidence and reaching conclusions that reflect the full scope of the facts.”

Broader Context: Left-Turn Truck Crashes and Motorcycle Bias in Litigation

The announcement comes amid ongoing scrutiny of trucking negligence claims, insurance claim-handling practices, and how motorcyclists are treated in serious crash litigation. Left-turn collisions involving commercial vehicles remain among the most contested types of motorcycle crash cases due to their factual complexity and the frequency of disputed fault.

About The Injury Rights Law Firm

The Injury Rights Law Firm stated it will continue to litigate catastrophic injury cases involving disputed liability through trial when resolution is not reached.

The firm is based in Wheeling, West Virginia, and handles complex personal injury matters and insurance bad faith litigation.

