Algernon Announces Additional Increase To Private Placement Financing To $858,000 And Final Closing Of The Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Health Inc. (the“Company” or“Algernon”) (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF), a Canadian healthcare company, announces an increase to its non-brokered private placement financing (the“ Offering”), previously announced on November 6, 2025, to $858,000 and the closing of the fourth and final tranche (the“ Fourth Tranche”). Gross proceeds from the Fourth Tranche totaled CAD $117,501 from the sale of 1,678,586 units (the“ Units”) at an issue price of CAD $0.07 per Unit. The closing of the Fourth Tranche brings the financing to a total of CAD $857,001 from the sale of 12,242,872 Units, including the closing of previous tranches on November 14, 2025, November 28, 2025 and December 23, 2025. The Offering is now closed.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Fourth Tranche of the Offering in the amount of $32,501. The participation by insiders in the Fourth Tranche of the Offering constitutes a“related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (” MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units purchased by insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Fourth Tranche of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances as the details of the participation by insiders of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing the Fourth Tranche of the Offering and the Company wished to complete the Fourth Tranche of the Offering in an expeditious manner.

The Company did not pay any cash finder's fees pertaining to the Fourth Tranche of the Offering.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering towards advancing its Alzheimer's Disease (“ AD”) program including the opening of its first U.S. AD clinic, general and administrative expenses and for working capital purposes.

The securities issued and issuable, described in this and the previous news release on November 6, 2025, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of,“U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration

About Algernon Health

Algernon Health is a Canadian healthcare company focused on the provision of brain optimized PET scanning services through a planned network of new clinics in North America for the early-stage detection of Alzheimer's Disease, as well as other forms of dementia, epilepsy, neuro-oncology, and movement disorders. Algernon is also the parent company of a recently created private subsidiary called Algernon USA LLC, that will oversee all U.S. neuroimaging operations.

