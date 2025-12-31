WF HOLDING LIMITED Announces Interim Financial Results For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
| WF HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts expressed in US dollars (“$”) except for numbers of shares)
|As of
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,150,892
|$
|1,056,732
|Restricted cash
|-
|133,897
|Accounts receivable
|1,766,650
|1,759,593
|Inventories
|502,171
|846,205
|Other receivables, deposits and prepayments
|1,316,202
|212,189
|Prepaid taxes
|106,204
|111,036
|Deferred offering costs
|-
|695,390
|Total current assets
|6,842,119
|4,815,042
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|1,181,128
|992,723
|Land use right
|331,424
|315,712
|Right of use assets – operating lease
|23,229
|41,242
|Deferred tax assets
|50,718
|50,718
|Goodwill
|3,015,466
|-
|Investment in equity investees
|4,239,286
|-
|Total non-current assets
|8,841,251
|1,400,395
|Total assets
|$
|15,683,370
|$
|6,215,437
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|477,151
|$
|434,977
|Deferred revenue
|1,319,533
|1,516,700
|Accrued expenses and other payables
|362,090
|377,009
|Amount due to related parties
|4,303,704
|696,934
|Operating lease liabilities – current
|20,110
|35,851
|Finance lease liabilities - current
|59,074
|54,484
|Borrowings – current
|53,016
|60,413
|Total current liabilities
|6,594,678
|3,176,368
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities – non-current
|3,733
|6,132
|Finance lease liabilities - non-current
|97,878
|100,312
|Borrowings – non-current
|161,501
|171,541
|Deferred revenue
|38,464
|16,594
|Total non-current liabilities
|301,576
|294,579
|Total liabilities
|6,896,254
|3,470,947
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity
|Ordinary Shares, par value US$0.00005 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 25,190,000 and 22,950,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|1,260
|1,148
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,262,069
|84,750
|Retained earnings
|2,419,241
|2,739,785
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|104,546
|(81,193
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|8,787,116
|2,744,490
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|15,683,370
|$
|6,215,437
| WF HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts expressed in US dollars (“$”) except for numbers of shares)
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|3,515,890
|$
|2,067,101
|Cost of sales
|2,321,681
|1,243,681
|Gross profit
|1,194,209
|823,420
|Administrative expenses
|1,469,419
|629,940
|(Loss) income from operations
|(275,210
|)
|193,480
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense, net
|(8,988
|)
|(10,527
|)
|Other income
|20,895
|11,429
|Total other income
|11,907
|902
|Net income before income tax expense
|(263,303
|)
|194,382
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(57,241
|)
|24,323
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(320,544
|)
|$
|218,705
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|185,739
|(68,624
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(134,805
|)
|$
|150,081
|(Loss) earnings per share – basic and diluted*
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted*
|25,190,000
|22,950,000
* Giving retroactive effect to the 22,950,000 shares issued and outstanding following the share subdivision and share surrender on September 5, 2024, starting from the earliest period presented.
| WF HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Amounts expressed in US dollars (“$”) except for numbers of shares)
|Ordinary Shares*
| Additional Paid-in Capital
| Retained Earnings
| Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Total
|Shares
|Amount
|Balance as of January 1, 2024
|22,950,000
|$
|1,148
|$
|84,750
|$
|2,628,182
|$
|(156,459
|)
|$
|2,557,621
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|218,705
|-
|218,705
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(68,624
|)
|(68,624
|)
|Balance as of June 30, 2024
|22,950,000
|$
|1,148
|$
|84,750
|$
|2,846,887
|$
|(225,083
|)
|$
|2,707,702
* Giving retroactive effect to the 22,950,000 shares issued and outstanding following the share subdivision and share surrender on September 5, 2024, starting from the earliest period presented.
|Ordinary Shares
| Additional Paid-in Capital
| Retained Earnings
| Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Total
|Shares
|Amount
|Balance as of January 1, 2025
|22,950,000
|$
|1,148
|$
|84,750
|$
|2,739,785
|$
|(81,193
|)
|$
|2,744,490
|Issuance of ordinary shares in initial public offering
|2,240,000
|112
|6,177,319
|-
|-
|6,177,431
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(320,544
|)
|-
|(320,544
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|185,739
|185,739
|Balance as of June 30, 2025
|25,190,000
|1,260
|$
|6,262,069
|$
|2,419,241
|$
|104,546
|$
|8,787,116
| WF HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts expressed in US dollars (“$”) except for numbers of shares)
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(320,544
|)
|$
|218,705
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|68,167
|61,723
|Amortization on land use right
|3,728
|3,452
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|(4,681
|)
|-
|Property and equipment written off
|1
|-
|Allowance for credit losses
|96,430
|20,829
|Non-cash lease costs
|19,787
|18,681
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(116,166
|)
|355,983
|Other receivables, deposits and prepayments
|(1,117,583
|)
|(6,886
|)
|Accounts payable
|39,409
|(343,599
|)
|Accrued expenses and other payables
|(17,557
|)
|103,365
|Deferred revenue
|(175,297
|)
|(66,179
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(19,914
|)
|(18,494
|)
|Inventories
|344,034
|(183,484
|)
|Related parties
|(600,864
|)
|(25,412
|)
|Taxes payable
|4,832
|(140,069
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,796,218
|)
|(1,385
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(171,545
|)
|(33,466
|)
|Sales proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|4,681
|-
|Investment in a subsidiary
|(3,000,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,166,864
|)
|(33,466
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in initial public offering
|6,177,319
|-
|Payment of offering costs
|695,390
|(259,894
|)
|Utilization of bank overdraft facilities
|-
|167,865
|Repayment of borrowings
|(31,828
|)
|(27,431
|)
|Repayment of finance lease liabilities
|(31,210
|)
|(24,959
|)
|Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|6,809,671
|(144,419
|)
|Effects of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|113,674
|(44,986
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|1,960,263
|(224,256
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|1,190,629
|903,300
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|3,150,892
|$
|679,044
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,150,892
|$
|556,224
|Restricted cash
|-
|122,820
|$
|3,150,892
|$
|679,044
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|8,937
|$
|10,527
|Income taxes paid
|$
|45,708
|$
|116,087
