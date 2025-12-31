EIOTCLUB Debuts Third-Generation Iot Esim With Built-In Remote Management At CES 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A plug-and-play eSIM solution with no device-side development required

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIOTCLUB announced today that it will debut its third-generation IoT eSIM physical card alongside a new remote SIM management platform, EIM (eSIM IoT Manager), at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas.





The solution simplifies eSIM adoption for device manufacturers, platforms, retailers, and channel partners, supporting large-scale deployments and long-term IoT operations. It reduces integration complexity, shortens time to market, and improves global connectivity management across distributed IoT devices.





A Third-Generation eSIM Built for IoT

Unlike second-generation eSIM technologies commonly used in smartphones such as the iPhone, EIOTCLUB's third-generation eSI is purpose-built for IoT use cases. It supports batch remote SIM management, making it better suited for unattended devices, cross-region deployments, and always-on operations.

The solution is fully backward compatible with second-generation eSIM functionality while extending capabilities required for commercial and industrial IoT environments. Live demonstrations featuring real-world deployment scenarios will be presented during CES 2026.

Based on GSMA SGP.32 and Officially Security Certified

EIOTCLUB's third-generation eSIM is developed in compliance with the latest GSMA SGP.32 standard and has successfully passed the GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme for UICC Production (SAS-UP) certification.

SGP.32 is GSMA's next-generation eSIM specification for IoT, built to support long-term, stable operation across large-scale deployments, multiple carriers, and global regions. The solution is already being adopted in applications such as security cameras, network routers, mPOS devices, and industrial IoT equipment, all of which will be highlighted at CES.

Lowering the Barrier: No Additional Development Required

Traditional IoT eSIM solutions often require device manufacturers to integrate specialized eSIM software packages with support from SIM vendors. This often increases R&D costs and slows product launche s.

EIOTCLUB addresses this challenge with a plug-and-play cloud eSIM model, significantly reducing the technical threshold for deploying eSIM in IoT devices.





Plug-and-Play Cloud eSIM with the EIM Platform

Each third-generation EIOTCLUB eSIM card comes pre-enabled with remote management capabilities. Once inserted into a device, the SIM can be managed centrally through the EIM cloud platform, allowing customers to:



Remotely configure and manage eSIMs

Control SIM connectivity at scale Manage networks and data plans from a single interface

No additional eSIM software integration is required on the device side, and no changes to existing hardware designs are needed.





Faster Time to Market and Support for Existing Devices

For brands, platforms, and channel partners, the solution delivers clear commercial advantages:



Shorter development cycles for new products

Reduced R&D and integration costs related to eSIM A practical upgrade path for already deployed devices

Existing hardware can gain third-generation eSIM remote management capabilities without physical redesign or replacement.

Designed for Real-World IoT Applications

EIOTCLUB's third-generation eSIM and EIM platform is built for IoT devices already in commercialization or large-scale rollout, including:



Security and video surveillance systems

Network communication and routing equipment

Payment and transaction terminals Industrial IoT devices

These use cases share common requirements, including long-term connectivity, centralized management, and low maintenance overhead.





About EIOTCLUB

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Seattle, EIOTCLUB specializes in IoT connectivity services. The company provides IoT SIM cards, mobile data services, and multi-network connectivity solutions to customers worldwide. EIOTCLUB 's connectivity products and management platforms support a wide range of industries and real-world IoT applications.

