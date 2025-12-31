Seychelles: President Herminie Receives Port Management Association Of Eastern And Southern Africa (PMAESA) Secretary General At State House

The President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, received Mr. André Ciseau, Secretary General of the Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa (PMAESA), for a courtesy call at State House,Tuesday morning.

President Herminie extended a warm welcome to Mr. Ciseau and commended PMAESA for its valuable role in facilitating knowledge exchange and disseminating comprehensive information on port operations across Anglophone countries in the Eastern and Southern African region. He highlighted the Association's contribution to strengthening regional collaboration and enhancing best practices in port management.

The President further expressed pride in seeing Seychellois professionals assuming leadership positions within international organisations, noting that such representation significantly enhances Seychelles visibility and standing on the global stage.

During the meeting, Mr. Ciseau briefed the President on PMAESA's core mandate and its ongoing initiatives aimed at supporting the development of efficient, competitive, and sustainable ports within the region. He underscored the importance of Seychelles active participation in the Association and outlined the tangible benefits this engagement brings to the country's maritime and port sector.

In an interview with the local press following the meeting, Mr. Ciseau emphasised that Seychelles active presence within PMAESA is of great importance, particularly as port operations constitute a key pillar of the country's economic development.

The courtesy call reaffirmed the strong partnership between Seychelles and PMAESA, and underscored the nation's continued commitment to regional cooperation in port management and maritime development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.