São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, December 31, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Massive freeon Avenida Paulista with 14 hours of shows by artists including, and, culminating in 15 minutes of silent fireworks at midnight; exclusive private parties at hotels like, and; circuit-style events likeat Central 1926; and premium open-bar celebrations such asin Butantã. Also notable: Rooftop gatherings, club nights, and upscale dinners across the city.



Why picked: The city's largest free New Year 's Eve celebration with diverse Brazilian music, massive crowds, and the longest silent fireworks display in history-iconic urban party atmosphere for expats experiencing São Paulo's vibrant Réveillon tradition.

Start: Access from 13:00; shows from 13:30

Address: Avenida Paulista (main stage area)

Info: Prefeitura SP - Réveillon Paulista Tickets: Free entry



Why picked: High-production electronic rave with top DJs like Cashu, Renato Cohen, and Mau Mau in a historic downtown space-immersive party for expats into vibrant club culture and international sounds.

Start: Evening

Address: Central 1926, Downtown

Info: RA - MOND NYE Tickets: Available online



Why picked: Elegant hotel event with buffet, premium open bar, and live stations-sophisticated celebration with comfort for expats preferring upscale, all-inclusive holiday experiences.

Start: 20:00

Address: Hilton São Paulo Morumbi

Info: Fever - Hilton NYE Tickets: Available online



Why picked: Exclusive premium party with open bar, open food, live attractions, and fireworks-high-quality celebration for expats seeking a structured, all-inclusive Réveillon.

Start: 21:00

Address: Praça Prof. Rômulo Ribeiro Pieroni, Butantã

Info: Réveillon Sampa Tickets: Available online



Bar Brahma - Traditional Réveillon Party (Centro) - Open bar/food with live attractions; Info: Venue site.

Tivoli Mofarrej - Exclusive Suite Celebration - Private packages; Info: Hotel site. Various Hotels/Rooftops - Premium Dinners & Parties - Including Sheraton, Pullman; Reservations essential.

Early arrival on Paulista for free Réveillon (from 13:00) → enjoy shows and midnight fireworks → post-midnight to private parties or rooftops - or book hotel/club events for structured celebrations with transport planning.



Paulista heavily restricted-use metro early; major closures from afternoon; plan public transport or rideshare in advance.

Bring ID; dress comfortably for crowds (white/silver/gold traditional). No glass, umbrellas, or large items on Paulista. Public event free but crowded-arrive early; private parties require reservations/tickets.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Wednesday, Dec 31, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). New Year's Eve features major public and private events; always recheck official sources for updates and safety info.