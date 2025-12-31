403
Precious Metals' Record 2025: Gold's Best Year Since 1979, Silver's Historic Sprint
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Gold rose about 65% in 2025, its biggest annual gain since 1979, after setting a record near $4,549/oz before late profit-taking.
Silver jumped roughly 151% and briefly hit about $83.62/oz, pushed by electrification demand, tight supply, and fresh“critical mineral” politics.
A year-end drop-amplified by the CME's higher futures margin requirements-showed how leverage can turn record rallies into sudden selloffs.
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium ended 2025 with a late-week pullback, but the year's gains were still startling. Gold slipped to roughly $4,331/oz on the final Wednesday after touching an all-time high near $4,549/oz days earlier.
Even after the dip, bullion finished the year up close to 65%, the strongest annual rise since 1979, when geopolitical shocks, including the Iranian Revolution, helped push investors into havens.
The 2025 rally blended money and risk. U.S. rate cuts and expectations of further easing made a zero-yield asset easier to justify. Geopolitical conflicts sustained demand for hedges.
Central banks kept buying bullion, and holdings in physically backed gold exchange-traded funds rose as institutional investors returned. Silver's performance was the spectacle.
Silver's Record Run Meets Reality at Year-End
Prices fell sharply toward the low $70s at year-end, yet silver still closed 2025 up about 151%-its best year on record-after printing a record around $83.62/oz.
Its smaller market can magnify flows, but 2025's story also leaned on fundamentals: heavy use in solar and electronics, and an expected physical-market deficit of about 149 million ounces as demand outpaced supply.
Policy added another layer: the United States placed silver on a 2025 critical minerals list, sharpening a supply-security framing that ricocheted across X and Instagram, though platform limits make reach hard to verify.
To many investors, it read as both a hedge and an industrial bottleneck bet. Platinum fell back near $2,064 after a record around $2,478, but still ended 2025 up more than 127%. Palladium hovered near $1,612, ending up over 78% for its best year in 15 years.
Into early 2026, some analysts see gold testing $5,000 by late Q1. The practical question is whether margin-driven selloffs stay brief resets-or become a deeper unwind.
