Cong MP Slams BJP Over Priest's Arrest, Alleges 'Hate-Filled Agenda'

Congress MP Criticises 'Hate-Filled Agenda'

Congress MP C strongly criticised the BJP for the claimed "hate-filled agenda of religious bigotry" in response to the latest arrest of a Christian priest in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Wednesday in an official X post. He said that the arrest was highly condemnable and claimed that the arrest was an indication that the BJP is using state machinery to "selectively target" Christians. The MP said that the polarisation is growing day by day, and that has resulted in life being unlivable for all minorities who live in BJP-ruled parts of the country.

The criticism came amidst the arrest of twelve individuals, including Father Sudhir, a Malayali priest of the CSI South Kerala Diocese, Nagpur Mission, and his wife, Jasmine, by the Maharashtra Police following a complaint allegedly filed by "Bajrang Dal activists". He said that his party is demanding that the FIR against the priest be withdrawn immediately and strict action be taken against the "Bajrang Dal goons" whose alleged "hooliganism" led to this "frivolous case" in the first place. In the end, he said, "Those who take law into their own hands and destroy the secular fabric envisioned in our Constitution must be the ones receiving punishment - not innocent citizens.

Kerala LoP Demands Immediate Intervention

V. D. Satheesan, Kerala Assembly LoP, also condemned and strongly protested the arrest of the Malayali priest "Father Sudhir" during a Christmas prayer meeting in Nagpur on a "Bajrang Dal" complaint. In an official X post on Wednesday, he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He also wrote to them regarding the release of the priest and 11 other arrested individuals.

In the letter to both, he wrote, " I write this letter to register my strong protest and to seek your urgent intervention regarding the arrest of twelve persons, including a Malayali priest, in Nagpur on allegations of forced religious conversion." He added, "It has been reported that twelve individuals, including Father Sudhir, a priest of the CSI South Kerala Diocese, Nagpur Mission, and his wife Mrs. Jasmine, were arrested by the Maharashtra Police following a complaint filed by Bajrang Dal activists.

The arrests were made during a Christmas prayer meeting in Nagpur at around 8.00 p.m. last night. Subsequently, those who came to the police station to enquire about the incident were also taken into custody, and cases were registered against them." "The arrests were made during a Christmas prayer meeting in Nagpur at around 8.00 p.m. last night. Subsequently, those who came to the police station to enquire about the incident were also taken into custody, and cases were registered against them.", according to the MLA.

He said that the priest is a native of Amaravila in Thiruvananthapuram district and has been serving in Maharashtra for the past five years. For the remaining 10 arrested individuals, he said they are natives of Maharashtra.

According to him, all the arrested persons are currently being detained at the Benoda Police Station and are likely to be produced before the court shortly. Although CSI representatives attempted to secure bail at the police station, they were directed to proceed to the court.

'Unconstitutional and Contrary to Secular Values'

"This incident is deeply disturbing and raises serious concerns about the violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India, particularly the freedom to profess, practice, and propagate religion. Arresting individuals for conducting a peaceful prayer meeting is unconstitutional and contrary to the spirit of our democratic and secular values.", he said.

In the end, he said, "On behalf of the people of Kerala, I express my strong protest against this unjust action. I earnestly request your immediate intervention to ensure the release of all those arrested and to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future..." (ANI)

