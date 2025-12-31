Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects On 'Difficult Year' 2025, Welcomes 2026

Kareena's Emotional New Year's Note

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome 2026 with immense gratitude and positivity. On New Year's Eve, Kareena took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, reflecting on a challenging 2025 with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their family. "As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year...we walked this far.2025 has been a difficult year for us,our children and our families...but we went through it head held high, laughing and holding on," she wrote. The 'Jab We Met' star admitted that there were many challenges and tough phases in 2025, moments when they cried a lot but they also learned invaluable lessons along the way. "We cried a lot,we prayed and now we are here...2025 taught us that human nature is fearless,love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think...We want to thank our fans,our friends and everyone who stood by us and continue to support us...and above all the lord almighty We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies,immense gratitude and positivity and an undying passion for what we do best..the movies...Like i always say CHAR DI KALA Happy new year everyone," she concluded.

A Challenging 2025

2025 began on a difficult note for Kareena, as Saif was attacked by an intruder who allegedly entered their home with the intent to commit theft in January. The year grew even more painful in June, when Karisma's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away, leaving his children, Kiaan and Samaira, mourning the loss. Kareena and her family conquered all odds with love and positivity. Now she is looking forward to seeing what 2026 has in store for her.

