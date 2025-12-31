Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Meets Tribal Students From Dang In Gandhinagar

CM Patel's Inclusive Outreach to Tribal Students

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, demonstrating a sensitive and inclusive approach towards tribal students, allocated special time to meet children from Dang in Gandhinagar. During an educational tour, when more than 150 students along with their teachers from the Malegam school of Dang district, visited Gandhinagar, this interaction with the Chief Minister became a memorable experience for the tribal students, a release said.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Patel also obtained information from the children on the modern facilities supporting their education.

Prayosha Pratishthan's Educational Mission

Under the trusteeship of Member of Parliament Govind Dholakia, Prayosha Pratishthan is delivering a unique service mission to support the holistic education and development of tribal students in Malegam, Dang district. At the Santokba Dholakiya Vidyamandir, established by Prayosha Pratishthan in 2002, more than 400 children from 142 remote villages in Dang district are receiving education at this residential school, the release said.

The Chief Minister was also impressed by the details that, from this school, 1 student has secured admission to IIT Delhi this year, while 2 students are studying at IIT Roorkee and IIT Goa. Earlier, 182 engineers, 22 doctors, 36 teachers, and around 65 students have benefited from paramedical studies.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, senior representative of the institution P P Swami, and the school teachers were present.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)