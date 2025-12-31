Burkina Faso, Mali Restrict Entry For US Nationals In Reciprocal Move To Trump's Travel Ban

MENAFN - Live Mint) After US President Donald Trump announced travel bans on citizens of 39 different countries, now Burkina Faso and Mali have hit back with similar sanctions against US nationals.

“Invoking the principle of reciprocity, Burkina Faso will immediately apply to US citizens the same entry conditions imposed on its citizens,” Burkinabé Foreign Minister Karamako Jean-Marie Traoré said on Tuesday. A statement on similar lines was also issued by the foreign ministry of Mali, stating that it was applying "the same conditions and requirements on American nationals that the American authorities have imposed on Malian citizens entering the United States".

It voiced its "regret" that the United States had made "such an important decision without the slightest prior consultation".

Out of the 39 countries against which Trump has issued full or partial travel ban, 25 are from Africa.

Among the list of countries are Syria, as well as those who hold passports of the Palestinian Authority. The list also includes some of the poorest countries in the world like Niger, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan.

Partial restrictions were also imposed on citizens of other African countries like Senegal and Ivory Coast. Notably, these two countries have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The Trump administration has promised to let in athletes for the football tournament but has made no such promises for fans of blacklisted countries.

While announcing the decision to bar foreigners of certain countries from entering the US, the White House had said that it was actually banning those who "intend to threaten" Americans.

Here we take a look at the countries on which the Trump administration has issued a complete or partial travel ban:

Complete travel ban:

Afghanistan

Burkina Faso

Burma

Chad

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Laos

Libya

Mali

Niger

Republic of the Congo

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Yemen

Those travelling on passports issued by the Palestinian Authority, will also not be allowed entry into the US.

Partial travel ban:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Burundi

Côte d'Ivoire

Cuba

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Tanzania

Togo

Tonga

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Special case: The US has restricted entry from Turkmenistan for non-immigrant visas while restrictions are in place for immigrants.

