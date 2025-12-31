Washington Monument Turns Giant Birthday Candle For America's 250Th Anniversary

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Washington Monument will be transformed into a giant birthday candle on New Year's Eve, marking the start of yearlong celebrations for America's 250th anniversary. The patriotic display, organized by the nonprofit Freedom 250, aims to spotlight the nation's history and achievements.

Freedom 250 to lead Semiquincentennial festivities

Freedom 250, launched by President Donald Trump earlier this month, will oversee the semiquincentennial events. The organization plans to illuminate the National Mall obelisk with projections showcasing the story of America.

Keith Krach, CEO of Freedom 250, said: "The illumination of the Washington Monument marks the beginning of a momentous year for our nation - 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. We invite every American - and every friend of America - to join this historic celebration of the triumph of the American spirit."

Projections and fireworks to light up the sky

The light show, which began testing earlier this week, features“250” and patriotic stars projected onto the monument. A sweeping visual narrative of the country's founding and history will continue to be displayed nightly through January 5.

On opening night, the monument will feature a 250-foot birthday candle projection alongside a New Year's Eve countdown. Freedom 250 has confirmed a large-scale fireworks display at midnight to cap the celebration with a“powerful visual finale.”

A shared national moment

Freedom 250 hopes the dazzling spectacle will provide Americans with a shared experience of national pride.“This will be the first of several marquee national events,” Krach said, emphasizing the significance of the milestone.