The World Welcomes 2026: Explosive Fireworks And Stunning Moments From New Year Celebrations Worldwide Photos


2025-12-31 03:13:22
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As 2025 drew to a close, people around the world bid farewell to a challenging year and welcomed 2026 with hopes of peace, prosperity and renewal.

From the Pacific islands to the Americas, the world welcomed 2026 with a spectacular mix of fireworks, music, and cultural traditions. Celebrations began in Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand, before spreading to Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, as people everywhere bid farewell to 2025 and embraced the new year with hope, joy, and unity.

Live Mint

