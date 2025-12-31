The World Welcomes 2026: Explosive Fireworks And Stunning Moments From New Year Celebrations Worldwide Photos

From the Pacific islands to the Americas, the world welcomed 2026 with a spectacular mix of fireworks, music, and cultural traditions. Celebrations began in Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand, before spreading to Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, as people everywhere bid farewell to 2025 and embraced the new year with hope, joy, and unity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.