US Visa Denials For Caribbean CIP/CBI Nationals Are A Tell-Tale Sign

US targets Caribbean CIP/CBI countries, Venezuela, Cuba and China's influence in the Caribbean region and Latin America.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Caribbean News Global

USA / ST LUCIA – Weekly reports of US visa denials for Saint Lucians, and other Caribbean CIP/CBI countries, continue to raise concerns in every sector of society. The validity of the reports, wittingly or unwittingly, carries the gravity of consequence that government, civil society and the business sector must own and confront with efficiency.

Visa restrictions and denials – a second time for St Lucians?

It is about time to lay the fears of the public to rest. This is necessary to curtail the roller coaster in lives, livelihood, business and travel, returning to reliable co-existence. The business sector, and in particular business owners, are already in search of a second and third passport to facilitate global mobility.

Saint Lucians cannot experience visa restrictions a second time. The first actuality was on the backdrop of what became known as“Operation Restore Confidence,” to which the Royal St Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has not recovered from the effects of US visa denials, revocations and Leahy Law, which currently restricts the RSLPF to a wobbly security apparatus.

The consequences stalled careers, affected families, and deferred national security to a state of lawlessness.

Caribbean CIP/CBI

Government officials, ministers, diplomats and associates are not immune from US visa denials. The courtesy of a visa is exclusively that of the issuing country, and when there is special consideration for issuance, stringent measures, including surveillance, are systematic.

“Regional governments are well abreast of the multiple methodologies, and are taking a dip-dive into situation analysis,” says a regional expert who is not authorised to disclose publicly.

The recent debacle on visa restrictions by the US on Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica serves notice on what lies ahead. The EU

“Council gave its final go-ahead for an update of the EU's mechanism to suspend visa-free travel for citizens of third countries who do not require a visa when travelling to the Schengen area. The amended rules will allow the EU to react quicker and more vigorously to situations where visa-free travel is being abused or works against its interests.”

Caribbean CIP/CBI European Commission in December 2025 signalled a tougher stance on CBI programmes, stating that the very existence of such programs could now be a reason to suspend visa-free travel to the Schengen Area for the citizens of countries offering these programs.

However, the efficiency of clarity 'Suspension of US visas – a moment for clarity, calm, and cooperation,' gives reason for resolution.

Related Links:



President Donald J. Trump Further Restricts and Limits the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States

Restricting and limiting the entry of Foreign Nationals to protect the security of the United States



Caribbean CIP/CBI, Venezuela, Cuba and China's influence in the Caribbean

Inquiries into the pros and cons that ostensibly influence Caribbean CIP/CBI participating countries, visa denials are not that hard to conjure.

Reform and residency requirements in Caribbean CIP/CBI programs are front and centre. Alleged Caribbean CIP/CBI corruption awaits clarity. There is an undisclosed declaration of at least one government minister with $30 million in offshore accounts, said to be under intense surveillance, awaiting disclosure. Others are communicated to be under seal. Timing is of the essence!

Allegations of high-level government officials and business persons, facilitating and/or active participants in drug trafficking and illegal gun trade in the Caribbean are not new, while the low-hanging traders, runners and mules are actively pursued.

The situation surrounding Venezuela, including counter-narcotics operations and economic stagnation due to declining oil revenue, is ostensibly focused on the influence of China in the Caribbean and Latin America.

China is viewed as an active participant in the governments of the Caribbean region and Latin America. Electioneering and financing, governance policy, and financing of infrastructure projects have been the subject of high-level discussions. In addition to Chinese labour and the Cuban Medical brigade.

Venezuela's oil and regional mineral deposits are of particular interest to China, inclusive of the ten-member ALBA countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Venezuela.

It is important to note that China, the Caribbean CIP/CBI countries, Venezuela and Cuba are all-encompassing of travel restrictions and limits to protect the security of the United States.

The Chinese military simulated battles near Mexico and Cuba, reported by SCMP, denotes a global military position and close economic ties in the region.

The recent outburst by Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in relation to CARICOM is by no means considered isolated. A Washington CIP/CBI insider on Tuesday revealed:

“ Caribbean CIP/CBI governments are compromised... the US government has the information. ”

“ The US government knows everything. The visa revocations and denials are not a surprised... and as expressed previously... EU will follow... time is the great revealer.”

“ Trinidad and Tobago is in the clear zone. ”

SVG to join CIP/CBI Carnival

The new government of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has indicated its willingness to introduce a Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programme, with industry expert Philippe May arguing that the country has much to gain from this strategic economic initiative, reports St Vincent Times.

“According to May, SVG's late entry into the CBI market could actually be advantageous. Being late to the market allows them to learn from the mistakes made by other Caribbean countries,” he explained. The country can potentially avoid common pitfalls such as financing challenges, administrative backlogs, and bureaucratic complications.”

A request for comment via a Washington CIP/CBI insider concedes that “SVG entering the CBI program in its dying days is moronic!”

A Searchlight report says prime minister, Dr Godwin Friday, New Democratic Party (NDP) administration will be introducing a CIP programme in 2026.

“On HOT97 FM Radio's AM Mayhem programme, December 23, 2025, Prime Minister Friday, said that the CBI is a critical economic pillar for the future of the country because St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has reached a point where it“can't borrow much more.”

In a separate report, December 23, 2025, cited the $3.1 billion debt as the primary reason his administration intends to move forward with a CBI program by 2026, as the country requires new revenue streams to plan for the future.

The prime minister's major concern is that 36 cents out of every dollar of government revenue is currently used to service this debt.

“The country has reached a point where it“can't borrow much more,” and must find alternative ways to meet its obligations,” says prime minister Friday.

'Almost criminal' to not have CBI in SVG, says May.

SVG's entrance into the Caribbean CIP/CBI carnival exposes the country gratuitously. Hitherto, the story has not been told.

US repositioning in the Caribbean and Latin America with military sophistication at this time is premised on variable intelligence. The warnings on Caribbean CIP/CBI countries, Venezuela and China are projected to reflect a broader security challenge. Regional governments will have to function differently in 2026.

The post US visa denials for Caribbean CIP/CBI nationals are a tell-tale sign appeared first on Caribbean News Global.