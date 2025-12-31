GB News Charity Calendar 2026 Sells Out In Record Time Additional Copies Now In Production Due To Huge Demand!

31 December 2025













London, UK – The inaugural GB News Charity Calendar 2026 has proven an instant hit, selling out completely shortly after launch and prompting GB News to produce additional copies to meet the overwhelming public demand.

Priced at £9.99, this wall calendar features 12 stunning, viewer-submitted photographs showcasing the best of Britain's landscapes and seasons – from rolling hills and harbour towns to spring markets, autumn mists, seaside summers, and snowy peaks.





100% of profits from every sale go directly to the London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children (LTCFC), proudly supported by Queen Camilla. Founded in 1928, LTCFC has spent nearly a century supporting disadvantaged and special-needs children through annual outings in decorated London black cabs, funding for essential equipment (such as mobility aids, communication boards, and sensory rooms), theatre trips, Christmas parties, and more. All donations go straight to the cause, with a voluntary committee ensuring no salaries or overheads.

Chairman Tony shared his heartfelt thanks in a message to supporters:

"This is just a little thing I did this morning for the calendars, because they sold out and we had to do another interview to redo it. But this is just for me to say thank you to everybody for the past year, and happy new year going forward. So, a happy new year to everybody!"

With over 700 calendars sold in the initial run, the rapid sell-out underscores strong support for beautiful British imagery and meaningful charity impact. The GB News Shop is currently sold out, with operations paused over the holiday period (reopening 5 January 2026), but additional production is underway to restock soon due to the exceptional demand.

This successful first collaboration between GB News and LTCFC highlights the power of community generosity as we head into 2026. The charity looks forward to putting the funds to work creating joy and providing vital support for children who need it most.

About the London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children (LTCFC)

Founded in 1928, the London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children (LTCFC) is dedicated to supporting special-needs and disadvantaged children across the UK. Through volunteer London black cab drivers, the charity organises joyful outings, funds essential equipment for schools and hospices, and hosts events – all with 100% of donations going directly to the children. Proudly supported by Queen Camilla, LTCFC relies on the generosity of the public, drivers, and partners. Visit for more information.

Media Contact:

Claire Zazzara

Volunteer Taxi Driver, Committee Member, PR and Social Media Officer

London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children

Email:...

Phone: 07944 595924

Website:

ENDS