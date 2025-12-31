Srinagar Stays Dry: Rain, Snow Forecast Misses Plains

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Contrary to the weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, the city did not witness any snowfall or rainfall on December 31, with Srinagar and its adjoining areas remaining dry throughout the day.

Earlier, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar had, through a post on its official X handle @metsrinagar, forecast the possibility of light rain or snowfall at many places across Jammu and Kashmir from the evening of December 30. The forecast further predicted light rain or snow at most places during December 31 and January 1, with moderate snowfall expected over a few higher reaches of north and central Kashmir.

The weather office had also stated that plains of north Kashmir and Ganderbal could receive light snowfall during the late night of December 31 or early morning of January 1, while plains of Srinagar and adjoining areas, along with south Kashmir, might receive mixed light rain or snow without any significant ground accumulation. It was also mentioned that a few lower and middle reaches could experience the season's first snowfall.

However, Srinagar witnessed clear to partly cloudy skies for most of the day, accompanied by cold conditions but without any precipitation. No snowfall or rainfall was recorded in the city till late evening, leaving residents and tourists disappointed on New Year's Eve, a time traditionally associated with snowfall in the Valley.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Director Meteorological Department Kashmir, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said the forecast had not gone wrong.“The prediction did not go wrong. There are still chances of light rain,” he said, adding that overall weather activity is expected to remain subdued in the coming days.“In the coming week, there isn't any significant weather activity expected,” he added.

He said the western disturbance which hit Kashmir was weak.

Earlier, Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif also echoed similar views, suggesting limited chances of snowfall over the plains.“Given the current setup, I would say there's around an 80 percent chance that no significant precipitation or snow will occur over most plains,” he posted on“X”

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Arif stressed the need for a strong western disturbance to bring meaningful winter precipitation to the region.“We really need to pray for a good-intensity western disturbance, as the next 10 to 15 days are largely pointing towards dry weather, with no strong WD in sight,” he said.

The Meteorological Centre has already indicated that weather conditions are likely to improve from the afternoon of January 1, with no significant weather activity expected till January 12, raising concerns over a prolonged dry spell during the peak winter period in Kashmir.

Several Flights Cancelled

Several flights at Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Wednesday owing to adverse weather conditions and operational constraints, officials said.

Airport authorities confirmed that the affected services include IndiGo flight 6E-6164/6165, Air India flights AI-3423/3421 operating between Delhi and Jammu, AI-3422/3424 between Jammu and Delhi, and Air India flight AI-2431/2434 on the Leh sector.

In addition, SpiceJet flight SG-160/161 operating from Delhi to Srinagar was also cancelled.