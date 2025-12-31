UP Govt Mandates Daily Newspaper Reading In Schools
The initiative aims at strengthening“reading culture” among students and reducing excessive screen time.ADVERTISEMENT
An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Secondary and Basic Primary Education) Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma on December 23 outlines the plan, which includes making both Hindi and English newspapers available in school libraries.
The order mandates that“at least 10 minutes must be dedicated daily during morning assembly for newspaper reading. During this time, students will read out key editorials and major news developments from national, international and sports news on a rotational basis.”
The order also introduces a“word of the day” exercise, where five difficult words from newspapers will be selected and displayed on the notice board to enhance vocabulary.
The government believes this initiative will not only improve students' general knowledge, vocabulary, critical thinking, concentration and social awareness, but also prepare them better for competitive exams and sensitise them against fake news.ADVERTISEMENT
In addition to newspaper reading, schools are encouraged to engage students in various activities such as publishing their own school newspapers or magazines, holding editorial-based writing or group discussions for Classes nine to 12, and hosting crossword and Sudoku competitions. They are urged to promote scrapbook-making using news cuttings among junior students.
