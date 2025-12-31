J&K ACB Registers 78 Firs, 13 Convicted In 2025
He said the FIRs included 36 trap cases, 18 pertaining to disproportionate assets, 15 cases of abuse of official position, eight cases linked to fraudulent alienation of custodian land and one case related to illegal appointments.“Charge-sheets were filed in 43 cases during the year,” he added.ADVERTISEMENT
Among the cases adjudicated by courts, seven resulted in convictions in 2025, the spokesperson said.ADVERTISEMENTADVERTISEMENT
