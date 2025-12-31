Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J&K ACB Registers 78 Firs, 13 Convicted In 2025

J&K ACB Registers 78 Firs, 13 Convicted In 2025


2025-12-31 03:11:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) intensified its crackdown on corruption in 2025 by registering 78 FIRs, unearthing a major land scam and securing convictions of 13 accused, an ACB spokesperson said.

He said the FIRs included 36 trap cases, 18 pertaining to disproportionate assets, 15 cases of abuse of official position, eight cases linked to fraudulent alienation of custodian land and one case related to illegal appointments.“Charge-sheets were filed in 43 cases during the year,” he added.

Among the cases adjudicated by courts, seven resulted in convictions in 2025, the spokesperson said.

Kashmir Observer

