Police Conduct 541 Cordon-Search Operations In Jammu In 2025
Presenting the annual crime and security review, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh said 4,134 FIRs were registered during the year - the lowest figure in the last five years - reflecting effective preventive policing.ADVERTISEMENT
“The police ensured security and anti-terror measures remained in force throughout the year. There is no active terrorist presence in Jammu district. To maintain this security environment, 541 cordon-and-search operations and 1,093 long-range patrols were conducted during the year,” Singh told reporters here.
“The reduction of 288 cases (since last year) was attributed to preventive action, Public Safety Act and PIT-NDPS detentions, proactive bail contesting, preliminary enquiries under BNSS,” he said, also highlighting sustained deployments during Operation Sindoor and in flash-flood relief.ADVERTISEMENT
Police disposed of 5,122 cases, including 1,968 old and 3,154 new ones, marking the highest disposal rate in five years, he said.
