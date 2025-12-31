Police Conduct 541 Cordon-Search Operations In Jammu In 2025

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Intensive security and crime-control measures remained in force in Jammu, with police conducting 541 cordon-and-search operations and 1,093 long-range patrols in 2025, while reporting no active terrorist presence in the district, a senior police officer said.

Presenting the annual crime and security review, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh said 4,134 FIRs were registered during the year - the lowest figure in the last five years - reflecting effective preventive policing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police ensured security and anti-terror measures remained in force throughout the year. There is no active terrorist presence in Jammu district. To maintain this security environment, 541 cordon-and-search operations and 1,093 long-range patrols were conducted during the year,” Singh told reporters here.

“The reduction of 288 cases (since last year) was attributed to preventive action, Public Safety Act and PIT-NDPS detentions, proactive bail contesting, preliminary enquiries under BNSS,” he said, also highlighting sustained deployments during Operation Sindoor and in flash-flood relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police disposed of 5,122 cases, including 1,968 old and 3,154 new ones, marking the highest disposal rate in five years, he said.