Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
39 Ogws Identified In Kathua In 2025 18 Booked Under PSA

2025-12-31 03:11:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kathua/Jammu- Police identified 39 overground workers (OGWs) and booked 18 of them under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district during 2025, marking a major crackdown on terror networks in the region, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Presenting the annual crime report for 2025, Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said four militancy-related cases were registered during the year, leading to the arrest of seven persons, while two terrorists were eliminated.

“A major crackdown was launched against terrorism-linked networks in Kathua district. We identified 39 OGWs and booked 18 of them under the Public Safety Act during 2025,” Sharma told PTI.

She said a significant breakthrough came in a drone-dropping case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in which 447 grams of contraband substance were seized, with the arrests of eight persons so far.

On cybercrime, the SSP said Kathua Police recovered nearly Rs 4 crore, which was handed over to the complainants.

Additionally, during floods in the district, 263 people were rescued by Kathua Police with assistance from other agencies, she said.

Kashmir Observer

