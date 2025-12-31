Kashmir Rings In New Year With Tourism Revival

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Kashmir's tourism sector witnessed a strong New Year revival on Wednesday, with heavy tourist footfall reported at key destinations, particularly Gulmarg and Pahalgam, bringing renewed optimism to the industry after months of uncertainty.

The world-famous ski resort Gulmarg emerged as the main hub of New Year celebrations, as hotels and guesthouses recorded near-full occupancy. Snowfall, music and winter festivities marked the beginning of celebrations, prompting authorities to put in place elaborate security, crowd management and medical arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Executive Officer of the Gulmarg Development Authority, Tariq Hussain Naik, welcomed tourists and said the fresh snowfall was vital for sustaining winter tourism. He described tourism as the backbone of the Valley's economy and said Gulmarg continues to remain the top choice for visitors from across the country. He also assured that all necessary measures were in place to maintain a vibrant and secure environment for tourists.

The Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Gulmarg Development Authority, also inaugurated a seven-day Winter Carnival featuring snow sports, skiing events, musical evenings and cultural programmes, aimed at showcasing Kashmir's winter charm and promoting a message of peace and hospitality.

ADVERTISEMENT

In south Kashmir's Pahalgam, tourism activity picked up significantly on the occasion of New Year, with hotel bookings touching nearly 60 per cent, according to local stakeholders. The revival coincided with a week-long Tourism Festival organised by the Pahalgam Development Authority, which began on December 25 and concludes Wednesday night.

Hoteliers said the New Year rush has brought much-needed relief after a prolonged lull following the April 2025 attack. Tourists from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and neighbouring states were arriving in good numbers, they added.

PDA Chief Executive Officer Hilal Ahmad said the encouraging response reflects growing confidence in Kashmir as a safe and attractive destination. He said the festival was organised to revive winter tourism and promote Pahalgam as an all-weather destination, adding that efforts are underway to introduce snow-based activities, particularly in Betaab Valley.