New Year May Bring Rain, Snowfall Across J&K

Higher Reaches See Snow On Wednesday, Plains Still Dry

Night Temps Above Normal; Weather to Improve Gradually From Jan 2

Srinagar- The Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy weather across Jammu and Kashmir, with light to moderate rain and snowfall expected at most places from Wednesday night till Thursday morning or forenoon, officials said.

Snowfall was continuing late Wednesday evening in several areas of north Kashmir, including the ski resort Gulmarg and Sonamarg, as well as upper reaches of the Valley such as Gurez and Tulail.

According to the MET Centre Srinagar, a western disturbance is likely to affect the Union Territory from the night of December 31 to January 1, bringing light to moderate rain or snowfall to most areas.

A few higher and extremely high reaches of north and central Kashmir may receive moderate to heavy snowfall during this period, the department said.

On January 2, weather conditions are expected to remain partly to generally cloudy, with brief spells of light rain or snowfall at isolated places.

From January 3 to January 5, the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy, while January 6 may witness generally cloudy conditions with the possibility of light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir.

As per the forecast, weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy from January 7 to January 8, partly to generally cloudy on January 9 and 10, and partly cloudy again from January 11 to January 13.

The department has advised travellers and transporters to follow traffic and administrative advisories, particularly in view of the likelihood of snowfall in higher reaches. It has also warned of moderate fog over the plains of the Jammu division, with dense fog at isolated places during the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures across Kashmir remained a few degrees above the freezing point at most places.