New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Josh Kesselman, the founder of HBI Innovations, recently welcomed First Smoke of the Day for a behind-the-scenes tour of the RAW® factory in Benimarfull, Spain. HBI Innovations is an independent provider of high-quality rolling papers and smoking innovations, widely known for its RAW® brand of rolling papers. The visit offered a rare inside look at the craftsmanship, innovation, and obsessive attention to detail that have made RAW® one of the most influential names in rolling papers and smoking accessories worldwide.







First Smoke of the Day is a well-known cannabis-industry podcast hosted by BlackLeaf and PackGods. It delivers behind-the-scenes access to the people shaping cannabis culture: cultivators, hashmakers, breeders, brand owners, musicians, and entrepreneurs.

Throughout the tour, Joshua Kesselman walked the First Smoke of the Day team through the brand's unique production philosophy rooted in authenticity, material integrity, and a relentless commitment to elevating the consumer experience. "We're all just one little tiny link in a huge chain that's been there long before us and will be there long after us," Josh Kesselman told podcast host BlackLeaf. From responsibly sourced fibers to proprietary production techniques, every step of the process highlighted the passion that drives the RAW® mission.

Josh Kesselman also shared insights into the culture he's built within HBI Innovations, emphasizing creativity, experimentation, and a deep respect for the community that has supported RAW® since its inception. He spoke about the importance of transparency in manufacturing and why he believes educating consumers on what goes into their products is essential for the future of the industry.







"You have to have a passion for whatever it is that you do. You have to have it in here, or else you're only probably doing it for money, which is not the way that I want to live my life. And I don't think it's the way that most people want to live their life. You want to live a life full of passion, full of connection, full of adding to the fabric of human society," Joshua Kesselman stated.

The tour offered viewers a rare chance to see not just how RAW® products are made, but why they continue to stand out in a competitive global market. With Josh Kesselman's signature energy and enthusiasm leading the way, the experience underscored RAW®'s role as a pioneer and Josh Kesselman's enduring influence as one of the industry's most passionate innovators.

