Dr. Matthew Barton is a Bioscience Senior Lecturer in the School of Nursing & Midwifery and a research member of the Menzies Health Institute Queensland. He graduated with a PhD in Neuroscience at Western Sydney University in 2014. His main research interests are neuronal injury and regeneration, particularly in peripheral nerves, and the use of minimally invasive bio-adhesives and stem cells for their surgical repair.

