Worker Exploitation Can Hide In Plain Sight. Here's How To Ensure An Ethical Summer Holiday

If they haven't already, many Australians will soon head off for summer holidays. But behind every smooth check-in, cocktail or airport gate smile is one of more than an estimated 270 million tourism workers – about 8.2% of the global workforce.

These workers – cleaners, cooks, waiters, porters and cabin crew – often labour around the clock to make holidays feel effortless for everyone else. But too often there's a dark reality hiding behind this idyllic picture.

Our team at the University of Tasmania specialises in researching the ways worker exploitation and modern slavery can appear in the tourism industry.

Drawing on our ongoing research, here are some of the places hidden exploitation can surface in tourism, and steps you can take to help ensure you have an ethical summer holiday.

The invisible hands behind hotel luxury

Hotel guests love coming back to an immaculate, freshly made-up hotel room. But meeting that expectation often relies on housekeepers working long, demanding shifts, sometimes with unjust wages or harassment.

Global hotel chains often struggle to monitor workplace standards across different countries with different laws and standards.

Australian cases reveal how exploitation can stay invisible. For example, in 2017, a Sydney cleaning company was fined A$447,300 for exploiting 51 workers. In its ruling, the Federal Court said some workers were treated as“slaves”.

One modern slavery expert interviewed in our research recalled a“green” hotel where staff appeared to work extreme hours without overtime, suggesting eco-labels can mask deeper exploitation.

Migrant workforce in tourism

Tourism relies heavily on migrant workers – from international students to backpackers on working holiday visas.

While they help fill key labour shortages, these workers often lack secure work or protections, and visa status can shape whether they can speak up about unfair treatment.

A 2018 study found about a third of backpackers, international students and other temporary migrants in Australia earned about half the casual minimum wage.

A separate 2024 report from not-for-profit community legal centre the Immigration Advice and Rights Centre highlighted the similar risks Pacific Islander workers face working in Australia as part of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) visa scheme – low pay, insecure jobs and limited protection.

These concerns are reflected in latest official data, with modern slavery reports to the 1800 FREEDOM hotline run by NSW Anti-slavery Commissioner surging by 116% in the past financial year.

Around half of these reports involved temporary migrant workers.

When kitchen heat turns harmful

Chefs and other kitchen staff are a core part of tourism's workforce, including many who relocate to work in seasonal roles. But kitchens can be a hotspot for harm, with many staff working long, pressured shifts and stressful working conditions.

A survey by United Kingdom-based non-profit The Burnt Chef Project found four out of five hospitality workers had faced a mental health issue during their career.

A separate recent study of chefs in Australia and New Zealand found burnout, financial hardship and unsafe conditions were worryingly prevalent in the hospitality industry.

Out of sight, online exploitation rises

Interviewees in our ongoing research expressed serious concerns about child exploitation linked to tourism. This includes sexual exploitation, child labour, orphanage tourism, child trafficking and enforced begging.

It also includes exploitation arising from forced interactions with volunteers that undermine children's privacy and increase the risk of physical and sexual abuse.

These risks are highest in destinations where tourism booms alongside poverty and weak child protection systems.

Non-profit ECPAT International warns child sexual exploitation in tourism remains widespread and is increasingly arranged online.

How to ensure an ethical holiday

There are a few easy steps to help make sure your holiday doesn't unknowingly fuel worker exploitation in tourism.

1. Do some research

Before booking, spend some time checking online reviews, such as on TripAdvisor, booking websites, Google reviews or on social media.

Travellers often flag poor staff treatment, unsafe conditions, or exploitative practices long before they make headlines. Repeated complaints, ultra-cheap prices or unethical“vibes” are all red flags.

2. Choose ethical community experiences

Engage in experiences led by locals – such as workshops, cooking sessions, storytelling or guided walks – rather than activities that treat communities as exhibits.

Avoid orphanage tourism, which is strongly linked to child exploitation.

And steer clear of activities offering unsupervised access to children, paid photos, or short-term“teaching” by unqualified visitors. Choose community-run, skill-based programs instead.

3. Ask simple questions.

If in doubt, ask simple questions such as:

Companies that treat workers well should be able to answer these questions confidently.

4. Report what you see

Know the signs of exploitation: restricted movement, fearfulness, no ID, few belongings, unsuitable clothing or someone being closely controlled. If something feels off, trust your instincts.

If you have concerns when travelling in Australia, you can report them through the Australian Federal Police. If a child is in danger, immediately contact local police.

If travelling internationally, you can also report to local authorities, child helplines or ethical tourism hotlines. Your report may protect someone who cannot speak up. Behind every holiday are real people who deserve dignity and visibility.

If this article has raised issues for you, or if you're concerned about someone you know, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Workers in Australia can contact the Fair Work Ombudsman on 13 13 94 for issues of pay and conditions.

If you are experiencing workplace bullying or harassment, you can contact the Fair Work Commission on 1300 799 675.