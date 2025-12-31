Four Injured, Including Three Children In Russian Attack On Odesa, Ukraine Says
Odesa, a major Black Sea port, has been repeatedly targeted by
Russian missiles and drones during nearly four years of war,
with strikes frequently hitting energy, transport and port
infrastructure as well as residential areas.
“Strike drones attacked residential, logistics and energy infrastructure in our region,” Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on the Telegram messaging app.
In Odesa city, which is the administrative center of the broader Odesa region, four people were injured, including a seven-month-old infant, two other children, and a 42-year-old man, Serhiy Lisak, the head of Odesa's military administration, said on Telegram.
He said that drone debris and direct hits damaged facades and windows of several high-rise apartment buildings.
Lisak posted images showing smoke billowing from a multi-story apartment building at night, with flames visible in several windows and what appears to be a firefighter's water jet aimed at the facade.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attacks on Odesa.
