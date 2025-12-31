Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
“Winter Tale” Festival Launches In Khankendi

2025-12-31 03:09:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A festive fair titled Winter Tale has opened in the city of Khankendi in celebration of World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day and the New Year. According to Azernews, the fair began on 27 December and will run until 5 January.

Held for the second time, the event is organised in Victory Square with the support of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, and the organisation of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service.

According to information provided by the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, around 30 companies are participating in the fair, showcasing a variety of products. The event aims to create a festive atmosphere for residents and visitors while promoting unity and celebration during the holiday season.

AzerNews

