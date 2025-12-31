Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Philippines 'Deeply Concerned' Over China's Taiwan Drills

2025-12-31 03:09:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Philippines' defense department said Wednesday it was “deeply concerned” over Chinese drills around Taiwan that threatened to“undermine regional peace and stability,” Azernews reports, citing Arab News.

“The Department of National Defense is deeply concerned by China's military and coast guard actions around Taiwan that undermine regional peace and stability, further creating cracks in an already fragile geopolitical environment,” defense chief Gilberto Teodoro said in a statement.

“(The) heightened scale of coercion has implications that extend beyond cross-Strait relations and into the broader Indo-Pacific community,” he added.

AzerNews

