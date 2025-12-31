Philippines 'Deeply Concerned' Over China's Taiwan Drills

“The Department of National Defense is deeply concerned by China's military and coast guard actions around Taiwan that undermine regional peace and stability, further creating cracks in an already fragile geopolitical environment,” defense chief Gilberto Teodoro said in a statement. “(The) heightened scale of coercion has implications that extend beyond cross-Strait relations and into the broader Indo-Pacific community,” he added.

