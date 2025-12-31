Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Year Celebration Held In Kalbajar For First Time In 32 Years

New Year Celebration Held In Kalbajar For First Time In 32 Years


2025-12-31 03:09:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) For the first time since the liberation of the Kalbajar district, a festive event was held to mark 31 December – World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day and the New Year.

Azernews reports that the celebration was jointly organised by the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district and the Restoration, Construction and Management Service of the Kalbajar district. The event aimed to create a festive atmosphere for families and children living in the area, while strengthening feelings of unity and solidarity.

As part of the event, a New Year tree was decorated in the city's first residential quarter, and Father Frost and the Snow Maiden presented gifts to children. Accompanied by music, the celebrations brought great joy to the young participants. Children who were unable to attend the event were visited at home by Father Frost, who delivered New Year gifts directly to them.

MENAFN31122025000195011045ID1110544097



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search