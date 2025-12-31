War Update: 58 Clashes On Frontline Since Midnight, Fighting Ongoing In Four Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update as of 16:00 on December 31.

Russian artillery struck Huta-Studenetska and Bleshnia in the Chernihiv region, as well as Ulanove, Ryzhivka, Vovfyne, Rohizne, Bobylivka, Budky, Nova Huta, Kucherivka, Bachivsk, Prohres, and Utskove in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 28 shelling attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched five attacks against Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and toward Obukhivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks toward Novoplatonivka and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Novoselivka and toward Stavky. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have already halted one enemy advance attempt, while fighting continues at four locations.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked in the area of Serebrianka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops launched ten attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Torske, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka and Ivanopillia. One clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, Russian forces have made 18 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Novo-Shakhove and Rodynske. Two clashes are still underway.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders six times near Zlahoda and Rybne and toward Andriivka-Klevtsove and Pryvillia. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders have already stopped three enemy attempts to advance near Huliaipole, Solodke, and Bilohiria, with eight clashes still ongoing. An airstrike hit Verkhniа Tersa.

No clashes were recorded in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations since the start of the day but carried out guided aerial bomb strikes on Mykhailivka.

No significant changes were recorded in other sectors of the frontline.

On December 30, 149 combat clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the frontline, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors.