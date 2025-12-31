Trehubov: Enemy Currently Entrenched In Hrabovske In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Yes, unfortunately, they have entrenched themselves. Unfortunately, they are still present in the village. They have established a foothold there, and therefore there is a certain salient about a kilometer from the Russian border,” Trehubov said.

At the same time, he stressed that the enemy also tried to create a salient further north, near the village of Pokrovka, but the Defense Forces cleared this section of the front of the enemy. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from staying in the village of Hrabovske for long.

Trehubov noted that there is no accumulation of personnel on the border of the Sumy region, and such actions by the enemy indicate attempts to probe the line of defense of Ukrainian defenders.

"There are rather sporadic attacks along our area of responsibility in the Sumy region in various settlements. It was not so much an attempt to push through specifically in Hrabovske, but rather attempts in Pokrovka and Vesele, where they pushed a little. It was like probing our border at various points," the spokesman explained.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of the rapid advance of Russian troops in the Sumy region, Ukrainian defenders withdrew from several positions in the Hrabovske area. Stabilization actions and measures to detect and destroy enemy forces are currently underway. The Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that after the capture of Hrabovske, more than 50 civilians were forcibly taken to Russia. These are mainly elderly men and women who had previously refused to be evacuated deeper into Ukraine.