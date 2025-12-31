Zelensky Wishes Ukrainians A Happy New Year: We Believe In Peace And Fight For It
"Another year is passing, hard-won through dedication and tenacity, through principles and the daily effort of Ukrainians," Zelensky wrote.
According to him, this year was made possible thanks to Ukrainian defenders – those who stood their ground not only for Ukraine, but also for all who value freedom and dignity.
"Together, we move forward with what keeps us going: experience and memory, the word of home, hope and faith. We take with us the capacity for collective action and our humanity – what endures against all odds. We believe in peace, we fight for it, and we work to achieve it. Happy New Year, dear Ukrainians!" Zelensky said.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook
